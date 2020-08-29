Agatha Joy Soileau passed from this earth on August 28 to join her husband Anthony Roy Soileau Sr. with the Almighty. Joy was born on Christmas Eve 1922 in St. Amant, Louisiana. She was the tenth child in a family of twelve. Reared on the family farm on Black Bayou, Joy learned to work hard and play harder. She graduated from St. Amant high and moved to the big city of Baton Rouge during WWII. It was there she met Roy Soileau who was serving in the Navy at the time. Joy always joked about being "picked up" by Roy on Third Street. Actually she was working with Roy's cousin Alice Lee at the State Times/Morning Advocate when the cousins recognized each other on the street. Roy and Joy were married in 1944 and moved to New Orleans where he finished his service in the war. Joy lived life to its fullest and shared her experiences with the family. As a young adult Joy would sneak out the family home to go "juking" with her cousins and brothers. Joy loved to dance. They would cruise along the Amite River by boat to the juke joints (unsanctioned bars), even crossing Lake Pontchartrain at night to go to Ponchatoula. She impressed Roy's family with her strength and agility as well as her gracious manner and brilliant smile. She would challenge the Soileau boys to a foot race and beat them. They remarked how fast a runner she was. Roy and Joy started their family in New Orleans then moved back to Baton Rouge where Roy worked for Exxon and Joy drove a school bus. In the 1950's they moved to the outskirts of Baton Rouge where they built a house on five acres. There was room for a big garden to provide for the family and friends. Roy added a workshop to the rear of the home for Joy's ceramic studio. Joy was a skilled ceramicist and taught classes in the studio. Besides gardening and ceramic Joy loved to fish, shrimp, and crab. Many family vacations to Grand Isle and later the establishment of a fishing camp at Leeville on Bayou Lafouche provided the opportunity for many fish fries, shrimp and crab boils. Joy would often out-fish the men, catching bigger red fish or speckled trout. Joy was a great cook combining her Spanish, English, German heritage with the French Creole and Cajun dishes of the area. Her recipes are now preserved in a family cookbook. Joy had a pot of coffee ready for when friends or family dropped by for they were always welcome. Joy was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1999, her grandchild Tracey Miceli, and her 11 brothers and sisters. Joy is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Children: Anthony Roy Soileau Jr. and wife Sharon; Raphael Charles Soileau and wife Margie; Wanda Ann Soileau and husband Taras Prodaniuk, Randall Lee Soileau and partner Oscar Rodriguez. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home's chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Masks and capacity permitting for services. Memorial donations can be sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Ln, Denham Springs, LA 70726. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.