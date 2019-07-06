Agnes Cecilia "Cil" Bonaccarso Brown, born March 22, 1941, a native of Hammond, LA, and a resident of St. Amant, LA, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Cil graduated from Glen Oaks Sr. High in 1959. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She cherished her family, friends, days of camping, and riding dirt bikes. Cil also enjoyed painting landscapes and traveling. Cil is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Conrad Brown; her children, Stephanie Meaux, Kenny Brown and wife Stephanie, Randy Brown and wife Nancy, and Kelly Brown and wife Marsha; her 11 grandchildren, Chelsea, Courtney, Kayla, Kyle, Joey, Shelby, Kimber, Jonathan, Justis, Madison, and Caleb; her 12 great-grandchildren, Haley, Briggs, Finnlee, Ivy, Nova, Vin, Parker, Maize, Maddix, Liam, Julian, and Dexter; her sisters, Susan Balisteri and husband Ray, Carla Bourgeois and husband Clyde, and Kathleen Petermann and husband Ronnie. She is preceded in death by her father, Martin Bonaccarso and wife Sue and mother, Bertha Babin Struppeck and husband Carl; and her son-in-law, Francis Meaux. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 9, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019