Agnes Dockery Yarbrough, 90, entered her heavenly rest peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Agnes was a graduate of Grady Memorial Nursing School in Atlanta, 1956. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Florida then moved to Illinois and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from College of Saint Francis, 1977. Agnes worked for many years as a Registered Nurse later retired and settled with her family in Baton Rouge, LA, 1995. Agnes enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to bake. Agnes will be dearly missed. Agnes is survived by daughter in law, Sherrial Yarbrough; grandchildren, Jamal Yarbrough and wife Renesha, Whitney Gilmore and husband Brandon, and Courtney Yarbrough. Great-grandchildren, Cameron and Carter Yarbrough. Agnes will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Orange Dockery; and son, Rudolph Yarbrough, Jr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on May 11 from 9 am-11 am until services at 11 am. Burial will follow. Pallbearers are Jamal Yarbrough and Brandon Gilmore. The family of Agnes wishes to extend sincere thanks to Ascension Oaks Nursing Home, Our Lady of Lake Ascension and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 11, 2019