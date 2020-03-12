Ahmed Rahmaan Muhammad

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ahmed Rahmaan Muhammad.
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

In the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful. Brother Ahmed Rahmaan Muhammad was a Baton Rouge native, born January 25, 1995, to Student Minister Brother Abdul Rashid Muhammad and Sister Dianna "Rashidah" Muhammad, was a dedicated son, brother, grandson, nephew, believer, and follower of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. Brother Ahmed will be cherished by his wife, Cyla Queen Muhammad, his parents; two brothers Rashad A. Muhammad (Karri) and Hasan K. Muhammad; and a sister Aadilah K. Broussard Muhammad (Haleem); grandmothers Eunice H. Raby and Ollie Henigan; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by his grandfather Herman Raby Jr. May Allah be pleased with him. Services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020, viewing from 9am until funeral service at 11am at Desselle Funeral Home. Interment at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.