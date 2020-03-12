In the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful. Brother Ahmed Rahmaan Muhammad was a Baton Rouge native, born January 25, 1995, to Student Minister Brother Abdul Rashid Muhammad and Sister Dianna "Rashidah" Muhammad, was a dedicated son, brother, grandson, nephew, believer, and follower of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. Brother Ahmed will be cherished by his wife, Cyla Queen Muhammad, his parents; two brothers Rashad A. Muhammad (Karri) and Hasan K. Muhammad; and a sister Aadilah K. Broussard Muhammad (Haleem); grandmothers Eunice H. Raby and Ollie Henigan; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by his grandfather Herman Raby Jr. May Allah be pleased with him. Services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020, viewing from 9am until funeral service at 11am at Desselle Funeral Home. Interment at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020