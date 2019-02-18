Aileen Fairburn Courtade, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born and raised in Loranger, and later moved to Central, where her family and friends knew her as "Nanny". Aileen loved cooking, gardening, and being with her family. Aileen is survived by her children, Linda Janet and husband, Bruce, Russell Courtade and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Brandon Janet and his girlfriend, Ashley Broussard, Ashley Smith and husband, Austin, Eric Courtade, Jacob Janet and wife, Shelbi, and Alex Courtade; great-grandchildren, Dylan Laborde, Kelsey Overman, Abel Janet, Monroe Janet, and a new great-grandchild due in May, Connor Daniel Smith; sisters, Doris Morello, Mary Macon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Charles Eric "Charlie" Courtade Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation held at Life Church, 9036 Florida Blvd. in Walker, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. conducted by Pastor Val Taylor. Interment will follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial Park. McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
