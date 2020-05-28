Aine (Annie) Friel McLaughlin, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She was born in Derry, Ireland, on 25 November 1930, daughter of Edward and Kathleen Friel. She was preceded in death by her son Donagh McLaughlin, and is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Edward (Eamon) McLaughlin, as well as by her daughter Dr. Fiona McLaughlin (husband Dr. Leonardo A. Villalón, children Ignacio, Monica, and Cheikh), her son Declan McLaughlin, and daughter Bronagh Nowak (husband Peter Nowak, children Millicent, John and Elizabeth). She is also survived by her five siblings, Patrick Friel, Moira O'Kane, Monica Lawlor, Eamon Friel, and Dolores McNicholl, all of Ireland. Aine graduated as a teacher from St. Mary's College, now a division of Queen's University, Belfast, in 1952. She taught first at Sussex Place Convent School in Belfast, and later at the Pennyburn School, Derry. After the family moved to London for her husband to study and eventually take on a position on the faculty at Imperial College London, she also taught at Holy Trinity Convent School. She was known for her love of education and mentoring students intellectually, spiritually, and socially, for her prize-winning choir classes, and for her excellent diction. In 1970 the family relocated to Baton Rouge. While raising a family and working for many years as a realtor, Aine immersed herself in the life of the community, and especially in music and the arts. She was a longtime member of the Baton Rouge Gilbert and Sullivan Society, the St. Thomas More Church choir, and the Baton Rouge Symphony chorus. Besides her beautiful voice, she was known and loved for her fun-loving and generous spirit. A woman of uncommon wit, charm and grace, she will be deeply missed by her loving family, and all who had the good fortune to know her. The family would like to thank the management, medical personnel, and especially the nurses, and staff of the Ollie Steele Burden Manor for their dedicated and compassionate care. The family also thanks Hospice of Baton Rouge for their kind support during her final days. She will be buried beside her son Donagh at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Father Michael Moroney will preside over the service. Given the current pandemic, a mass of remembrance in her honor will be scheduled at a later date.

