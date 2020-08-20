1/1
Airthia Guerin
Airthia Guerin entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020 at the age of 68. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Provo, Jr. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private funeral service following the visitation. Pastor David L. Williams officiating. Interment Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
