Airthia Guerin entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020 at the age of 68. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Provo, Jr. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private funeral service following the visitation. Pastor David L. Williams officiating. Interment Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.