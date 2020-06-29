AJ Stubbs, a resident of Pride, LA, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 22834 Liberty Road, Zachary, Louisiana on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 8:30am until funeral services at 10:00am, conducted by Rev. Tim Norris and Rev. Carey Long. Burial will follow at Sandy Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mattie (Cutrer); son, Dr. Malcolm J Stubbs, Lafayette; daughter Donna Kelly and her husband Bob of Zachary; grandchildren, Dr. Trevor Stubbs and his wife, Megan, of New York, New York, Hayden and Annelise Stubbs of Lafayette, Hannah Schmidt and her husband, Caleb, of Clinton, and Edwin Kelly and his wife, Claire, of Zachary; great-grandchildren, AJ Stubbs of New York, New York, and Vivian and Jackson Schmidt of Clinton; four sisters, Jeanette Hanna, Aline Newman, Gladys Almand, and Eunice Toney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Denmund and Pauline Glotz Stubbs, and his brother, AD Stubbs. Pallbearers will be Trevor Stubbs, Hayden Stubbs, Mark Stubbs, Edwin Kelly, Brent Hanna, Keith Toney, and Denny Newman. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Almand, Joe McGraw, Robbie Robinson, and the deacons of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. AJ was a deacon at Sandy Creek Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and driving the bus for Vacation Bible School. He was a Marine Corp. veteran, retired supervisor from the City of Baton Rouge, and a proud supporter of Central Private School. For many years, he enjoyed the friendly competition and relationships formed while bowling. The family would like to thank Marty Harper, Superior Home Health, and Modern Hospice for their compassion, friendship, skilled assistance, and for making AJ's final days peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 10, Pride, LA 70770 or Central Private School Building Fund, 12801 Centerra Court, Baker, LA 70714.

