Alan Guerin, 87, of Plano, TX, passed away on May 15, 2020. Due to restrictions from the Covid 19 virus, a Memorial service at Christ Church in Plano will be held at a future date when all who wish may attend. Burial will follow at the DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Metrocrest Funeral Home. Alan was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Antoine Dominick and Aline Blanche Guerin on December 6, 1932. He obtained his undergraduate degree at Missouri State University and graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio with a Masters Degree in Psychology. He married Carolyn Faught Guerin on October 21, 1978 in Austin, TX. He worked for many years in the medical office development field. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and commanded a medical depot in Thailand. He served 15 years in the Air Force then received a direct commission to the Army where he served another 5 years, retiring as a Captain. He and Carolyn were active in their church and served as leaders of their small group bible study. He was an avid reader and after retiring, volunteered at schools, teaching children to read. Alan is preceded in death by his parents, adopted son, Danny, two brothers; Donald and Pat and sister Marie Mullen. Alan is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Nicole, brother James and his wife Carol and many nieces and nephews including Michelle Langlois, Yvette Bourgeois, Mark Guerin, Jason Guerin and Debbie Bliek. The family of Alan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Harris Hospice for their care and compassion.

