Alan Ivan Free
1939 - 2020
Alan I. Free, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Marysville, Michigan on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was 81 years old. Alan was born on January 5, 1939 in Rosedale, Louisiana; he was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was employed as a superintendent at Georgia Pacific's Plaquemine plant until he accepted the position of Emergency Response Coordinator for Huntsman Corporation in Marysville, Michigan where he worked until he retired. Alan was a graduate of St. John High School in Plaquemine where he excelled in the sport of basketball. He was especially proud to be honored as the first inductee into St. John's Hall of Fame. He was an avid LSU fan and loved to watch "HIS TIGERS" play football, basketball and baseball. He also had a lifelong love for horses, especially cutting horses and team penning horses. He was a member of the National Cutting Horse Association; he was always happy attending a cutting or a penning, sitting on a fence rail or spending hours at the barn tending to his horses. He also found peace spending time at his church (Columbus Bible Church) in Columbus, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marsha Naylor Free; his sons, Alan Free, Jr., Troy Free and his wife Jamye, and Judge Robin Free; his daughter, Joelle Free Craft; his grandchildren, Jayce Free and his wife Jordan, Dr. Kyle Free and his wife Kaitlyn, Madison Free, Hayley Free Bordes and her husband Randy, Jordan Free, Cydney Free, Corey Free and John Anderson; his great-grandchildren, McKenna Dixon, Rylan Bordes, Caroline Free and Grayson Free; his stepchildren, Michael Naylor and his wife Juliana, Julie Rhines and her husband Billy and Brian Naylor and his wife Debbie; his sister, Debbie Lucas Bajon and her husband Ric; his nephews, Dion Warr and his wife Jennifer and Brett Bajon and his wife Michelle; his niece, Jene Bajon Young and her husband Paul. Alan is preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Ruth Lauve Lucas, stepfather, "Jiggs" Lucas; his father, OC Free and his stepmother, Meomma Free. A private family service will be held at Riverlawn Cemetary in Marysville, MI; it will be officiated by Reverend James Smith. A public service will be held later this summer at Columbus Bible Church in Columbus, MI. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. John Jarad and his staff for years of encouraging and life-saving medical care and to the staff at Fresenius Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Columbus Bible Church, Columbus, MI or the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are through Pollock-Randall Funeral Home; to send condolences, Visit pollockrandall.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
liked him ggc
ken blanchard
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Melanie Canova
Friend
I worked with Alan for many years at Huntsman. He always had a good joke to tell. Prayers to the family!
Todd Przytakoski
Alan Jr, Troy and Robin, my deepest sympathy on the passing of your Dad. Keeping you and all of your family in my prayers.
Sandra Hughes
Friend
Condolences sent and prayers of comfort lifted for Marsha and the Free family. I worked with Alan from the time he was hired at the Marysville plant up to when he retired. He was always kind and a true Southern gentleman. Sending you hugs from Texas, Marsha.
Anna Lanthier
Im so very sorry about Alans passing. Though we only talked on a couple occasions, he was very dear to me because he was my beloved cousin Marshas husband. I felt I knew him, though Kentucky and Michigan are far apart. All of the family, and everyone who loved Alan, are in my prayers.
Gayle Deaton
Family
I had the pleasure of working with Al for many years at Huntsman. Always a professional, so sorry for your loss.
Ron Terry
Marsha, we are so very sorry to hear of Alan's passing. You are in our prayers. May you lean on our God. Love, Rob and Shawna Penn
rob and shawna penn
Marsha, we are so sorry to hear of Alan's passing. I so enjoyed working with him at Novacor. He always had a joke or something to brighten our day. We will be thinking of you during this difficult time. Take care and know you are loved.
Keith & Wendy Zick
The quintessential Southern gentleman! I will miss our visits from talking horses to politics, your smile, your jokes, and those wonderful hugs!! What a valiant warrior! I am sure the Lord has said well done good and faithful servant My deepest condolences to his amazing wife Marsha and the extended family. I will miss him.
Cheryl Jasina
Friend
My prayers to all of you I love you and God will watch over you Janice
Janice Thompson
Alan had a smile for everyone and was a respected leader, a true gentleman and a good friend.
Claud
Coworker
I didn't know him well but he was always so nice. I remember one time Marsha took us out to see his horse and he let my daughter (who was about 2) ride with him. So sorry for your loss Marsha.
Bridget Smith
Alan was a tremendous asset to our local emergency management office over the years. His passion for safety and life in general was truly respected by myself and others. He will certainly be missed!
Jeff Friedland
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tracy (Marsh)
Family
