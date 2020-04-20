Alan I. Free, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Marysville, Michigan on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was 81 years old. Alan was born on January 5, 1939 in Rosedale, Louisiana; he was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was employed as a superintendent at Georgia Pacific's Plaquemine plant until he accepted the position of Emergency Response Coordinator for Huntsman Corporation in Marysville, Michigan where he worked until he retired. Alan was a graduate of St. John High School in Plaquemine where he excelled in the sport of basketball. He was especially proud to be honored as the first inductee into St. John's Hall of Fame. He was an avid LSU fan and loved to watch "HIS TIGERS" play football, basketball and baseball. He also had a lifelong love for horses, especially cutting horses and team penning horses. He was a member of the National Cutting Horse Association; he was always happy attending a cutting or a penning, sitting on a fence rail or spending hours at the barn tending to his horses. He also found peace spending time at his church (Columbus Bible Church) in Columbus, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marsha Naylor Free; his sons, Alan Free, Jr., Troy Free and his wife Jamye, and Judge Robin Free; his daughter, Joelle Free Craft; his grandchildren, Jayce Free and his wife Jordan, Dr. Kyle Free and his wife Kaitlyn, Madison Free, Hayley Free Bordes and her husband Randy, Jordan Free, Cydney Free, Corey Free and John Anderson; his great-grandchildren, McKenna Dixon, Rylan Bordes, Caroline Free and Grayson Free; his stepchildren, Michael Naylor and his wife Juliana, Julie Rhines and her husband Billy and Brian Naylor and his wife Debbie; his sister, Debbie Lucas Bajon and her husband Ric; his nephews, Dion Warr and his wife Jennifer and Brett Bajon and his wife Michelle; his niece, Jene Bajon Young and her husband Paul. Alan is preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Ruth Lauve Lucas, stepfather, "Jiggs" Lucas; his father, OC Free and his stepmother, Meomma Free. A private family service will be held at Riverlawn Cemetary in Marysville, MI; it will be officiated by Reverend James Smith. A public service will be held later this summer at Columbus Bible Church in Columbus, MI. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. John Jarad and his staff for years of encouraging and life-saving medical care and to the staff at Fresenius Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Columbus Bible Church, Columbus, MI or the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are through Pollock-Randall Funeral Home; to send condolences, Visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.