Alan Michael Dominique (1984 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Michael Dominique.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-372-7687
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alan Michael Dominique was born on March 26, 1984 in Jefferson, LA and passed away at his home in Slaughter, LA on September 29, 2019 at the age of 35. He was a graduate of Riverdale High School and Louisiana State University. Alan was a Program Manager with the State of Louisiana, Department of Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities. Alan enjoyed the outdoors and building projects on his property. He was also an avid bicyclist and supported organizations that promoted bike safety. Alan is survived by his wife Kristen E. Dominique; his mother Jayne Aucoin Dominique; his father, Walter John Dominique Jr.; and brothers, Walter John Dominique III (Ana), Daniel Joseph Dominique (Brooke); and grandmother, Rosalie Tullier Aucoin. Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents Erby Michael Aucoin Jr., Walter John Dominique Sr. and Katie Lee Blanchard Dominique. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on October 15, 2019 at 9:00AM with services officiated by Father Gerald Burns beginning at 10:30AM located at 825 Government St. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Yard Bikes, a charitable organization that Alan supported. Donations may be made through the website: frontyardbikes.com along with a message in Alan's memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
bullet LSU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.