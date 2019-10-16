Alana Mary Stein Tanner, a resident of Addis was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8 a.m. at the age of 93. Alana was the owner and operator of The Fish N' Steer. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10am to 1pm. Service at 1 pm conducted by Bro. David Diamond and Bro. Carl Brown with burial following at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter-in-law, Donald "Don" and Valerie (Allen), Rhett Tanner; 1 daughter and son-in-law, Ernesta (New) and Andy Blowers; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Derley and Richard "Dickie" Barbier and Joycelyn and Gordon LeNoir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Tanner; her parents, Steven and Gertrude (Allemond) Stein; four brothers Merlice, Medric, Lionel, and Warren. She was a member of Redeeming Word of Life Church for 31 years. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019