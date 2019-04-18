Alana Thompson, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 24 at her residence. Visiting Saturday April 20, 2019 8:00 am until 10:00 am at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Graveside Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Hope Cemetery Plank Road Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by two children Alaya and Terrance Jr, Mother Victorine Robinson, Stepfather Howard Robinson, Seven Siblings, Aunts, Uncle, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
