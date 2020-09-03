Alanna Michelle Pugh Bailey departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at HCA Houston Healthcare West. She was 57, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Houston TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 5, 2020 at St. Benedict the Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.