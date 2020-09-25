Albert Allen Ward, Jr., a resident of Ethel and a native of Quantico, VA, died at his home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was 80 years old and a US Air Force Reserve veteran. Graveside service will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at 2pm at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens in Zachary. Service will be conducted by Pastor Ricky Glenn. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda C. Ward. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert A. Ward, Sr., mother, Willie Lee Rowe, step-dad, Damos Rowe, and brothers, Timothy Ward and Thomas Ward. Pallbearers will be Don Haney, Allen Ward, Page McClure, Andrew McClure, Alex Haney, Daniel McClure, Cole Haney and Alex McKowen. Albert graduated from Georgia Tech University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.