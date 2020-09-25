1/1
Albert Allen Ward Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Allen Ward, Jr., a resident of Ethel and a native of Quantico, VA, died at his home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was 80 years old and a US Air Force Reserve veteran. Graveside service will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at 2pm at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens in Zachary. Service will be conducted by Pastor Ricky Glenn. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda C. Ward. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert A. Ward, Sr., mother, Willie Lee Rowe, step-dad, Damos Rowe, and brothers, Timothy Ward and Thomas Ward. Pallbearers will be Don Haney, Allen Ward, Page McClure, Andrew McClure, Alex Haney, Daniel McClure, Cole Haney and Alex McKowen. Albert graduated from Georgia Tech University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved