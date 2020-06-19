Albert Carter Mills III passed away at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2011, at his home in Zachary after a four-year battle with prostate cancer. A native of Zachary, he was born June 7, 1943, at Wilderness Plantation, which was also the birthplace of his father and grandfather. He graduated from Zachary High School in 1961 as salutatorian of his class. He received his B.S. and M.S. at LSU, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and his Ph.D. in reproductive physiology at the University of Florida in 1975. He pioneered the use of non-surgical embryo transfer in cattle, beginning his work in Montana and Canada before returning to Zachary to start his business, Portable Embryonics, in 1977. He was a charter member of the American Embryo Transfer Association (AETA) and served two terms on the board of directors. He was awarded honorary life membership for outstanding contributions to the industry by AETA. He was also a member of the International Embryo Transfer Association, served on the board of directors at the Bank of Zachary, was an elder of Plains Presbyterian Church and an advocate of six-day Creation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, LSU football, spending time with his family and playing pranks. He is survived by wife, Dotty; six children, Carter Mills and wife Catherine, Holly Gardner and husband Clint, Jennifer Zweigle and husband Darrel, Andrew Mills and wife Tara, Stuart Mills and wife Megumi, and Amanda Ackman and husband Michael; 14 grandchildren, Melanie Zweigle, Rachel Gardner, Anna Louise Gardner, Mason Gardner, Martha Mills, Luke Zweigle, Haley Zweigle, Virginia Grace Mills, Thomas Ackman, Jamie Gardner, Cooper Ackman, Caleb Ackman, Satomi Mills and Samuel Mills; parents, Albert and Katie Mills; brothers, Wilmer Mills and wife Betsy, and David Mills and wife Mary Lynn; sister, Kathleen Mills Davis; and numerous other family members. Visitation at Plains Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation resumes at the church on Wednesday, June 22, from 9 a.m. until the funeral and worship service at 10 a.m. Burial at Young Family Cemetery. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Memorial donations may be made to www.perumission.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.