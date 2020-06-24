Albert "Pops" Chambers Jr.
1948 - 2020
Albert "Pops" Chambers, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 2, 1948. Albert worked as a farmer in West Baton Rouge Parish. He leaves to cherish his memory of four children, one loving daughter Stephanie Chambers Harrison (Terrance), three sons, Albert Chambers, David Chambers (in spirit of) and Don Braxton, four grandchildren, Terry L. Chambers, Terrica L. Chambers, A'riel N. Murphy and Donica Braxton, three great-grandchildren, Embrie J. Hoy, Bailee J. Hoy and Kingston L. Chambers. Balloon Release: Catherine Plantation on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
