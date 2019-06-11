Albert D. Kidd passed away, after a brief hospitalization and a long life, on June 8 after a visit with family and then with his son at his side. He was 92, a native Baton Rougean and St. Agnes parishioner and was devoted to his family. He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Rosemary Hennessey Kidd; children, Andre Kidd Smith, John Albert Kidd and Suzanne Kidd; grandchildren, Jennifer Kidd Spears, Elizabeth Kidd, Sean Smith and Erin Smith; and great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Rowyn and Ava Spears. He was preceded in death by: his parents, James M. Kidd, Sr. and Myrtle Dupuy Kidd; son, David James Kidd; brothers James M. Kidd, Jr., and J. Benton Kidd; sister and brother-in-law Ann Kidd Betbeze and Claude A. Betbeze; and lifelong friend, Dr. John B. Atkinson. He was a part of "Old Baton Rouge" and a fixture in the Brusly and West Baton Rouge school communities. A 1943 graduate of Catholic High, he attended LSU and then enlisted in the US Navy in October, 1944. He spent his 18th birthday on a train to boot camp in San Diego. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he returned to LSU on the GI Bill and earned his BA and Masters (+30) degrees in Education. He was an avid LSU fan, health conscious, and a lover of opera, the symphony, Rodgers and Hammerstein, astronomy, history, dogs, purple martins, Manresa retreats, and leisurely time spent with his newspaper and coffee. He regaled his family with stories of growing up on St. Philip Street, his many jobs as a young man along Third Street, his service aboard the USS Mercury AKS-20, a combat supply ship, and his 32 years in education in West Baton Rouge as teacher, principal, administrator. After his retirement, many may recall him from his twenty plus years of work with Baton Rouge Pest Control. He was warm, kind and practical and took care of his family. A storyteller with a distinct sense of humor, he remained curious about many subjects and was quick to reflect on how fortunate he felt in life. A visitation will be held at St. Agnes in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 13, from 9:00 am until the funeral mass, to be held at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family thanks Henry Soniat for his friendship and for faithfully bringing our dad Communion. Memorial donations may be made to the organization of your choice. Among his favorites are Catholic High School and St. Vincent de Paul. He is loved and will be missed greatly.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019