Albert Elphage departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 91, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.