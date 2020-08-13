1/1
Albert Elphage
Albert Elphage departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 91, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
