Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Eugene Pettitte. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Eugene Pettitte, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1939, the son of Eure Eugene Pettitte and Emma Louvenia Curry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge for his service. He worked in the health care field including drug store management and training customers and patients in the use of medical devices. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Eugene Pettitte, and his lifelong friend, David Joseph Mitchell. Albert is survived by his sister, Jean Rae Pettitte Weingartner and her spouse, Gerard E. Weingartner, brother, Thomas Charles Pettitte and his spouse, JoAnn Martello, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Saturday, June 16, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge at 11AM. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Landmark Nursing Home and Our Lady of the Lake for their loving care. Albert Eugene Pettitte, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1939, the son of Eure Eugene Pettitte and Emma Louvenia Curry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge for his service. He worked in the health care field including drug store management and training customers and patients in the use of medical devices. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Eugene Pettitte, and his lifelong friend, David Joseph Mitchell. Albert is survived by his sister, Jean Rae Pettitte Weingartner and her spouse, Gerard E. Weingartner, brother, Thomas Charles Pettitte and his spouse, JoAnn Martello, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Saturday, June 16, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge at 11AM. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Landmark Nursing Home and Our Lady of the Lake for their loving care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close