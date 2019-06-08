Albert Eugene Pettitte, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1939, the son of Eure Eugene Pettitte and Emma Louvenia Curry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge for his service. He worked in the health care field including drug store management and training customers and patients in the use of medical devices. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Eugene Pettitte, and his lifelong friend, David Joseph Mitchell. Albert is survived by his sister, Jean Rae Pettitte Weingartner and her spouse, Gerard E. Weingartner, brother, Thomas Charles Pettitte and his spouse, JoAnn Martello, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Saturday, June 16, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge at 11AM. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Landmark Nursing Home and Our Lady of the Lake for their loving care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019