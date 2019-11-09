Albert Frank Koerin Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vernice Mae Koerin; daughter, Theresa Ann and husband Kenneth Pinell; son, Albert Frank Koerin lll and Angel; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Valinda Koerin; sister and brother-in-law, Irma and Laton Smith; and a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Koerin. Albert is preceded in death by his son Chadwick Paul Koerin; his parent, Albert Sr. and Beaulah Koerin; and his brother, Johnny Koerin. Albert was born in Ponchatoula, LA in 1937. He graduated from Ponchatoula High School, then served 8 years in the Army National Guard. He then worked and retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department after 32 years, with the rank of District Chief. He also worked and retired from Montgomery Ward's as an appliance Technician. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Monday November 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral begins at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Comite Baptist Church located at 12250 Greenwell Springs Rd. Baton Rouge, LA, where Albert served as a Deacon. Officiating the services will be Brother Dale Phillips. Burial to follow at Wadesboro Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. McLin & Manley Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Mr. Albert to . We would like to thank the staff at The Carpenter House for their excellent care and kindness. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019