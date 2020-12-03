1/1
Albert George Gaudin Jr.
1932 - 2020
Albert George Gaudin, Jr. passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020. He was preceded by his beautiful wife of 67 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Banister Gaudin, and his family is comforted in knowing they are reunited in Heaven. A.G. was also preceded in death by his mother and father, Elvina and Albert Gaudin, Sr. A.G. is survived by his two sons – Albert "Bert" George Gaudin III of Baton Rouge, LA, and David Scott Gaudin of Gulfport, MS. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Ryan Gaudin (Trish) of Denver, CO, Autumn Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, and Jude Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, two great-grandchildren, April- Beau Gaudin and Maximo Gaudin, and an abundance of family and friends who loved him dearly. Born December 14, 1932, A.G. was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He was a member of the Krewe of Tucumcari, a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, a Veteran who served in the Korean War, a classic car enthusiast, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a treasured friend, and one of the most caring and generous men the world has ever known. His smile, his laughter, and his light will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service to honor A.G.'s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in A.G.'s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
