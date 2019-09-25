Albert Isaiah Willis entered into eternal rest on September 17, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a Retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and Warehouseman with Vulcan Materials, Geismar, LA. Survived by his wife, Mrs. Ida M. Willis; daughters, Marsha A. Willis and Ruby L. Williams; son, Albert L. Willis; sisters, Orabell Johnson of Grosse Tete, LA and Nellie Boyd of St. Louis, MO; brothers, A.B. Robertson of Illinois and J. D. Robertson of Gross Tete, LA; grandchildren, Arthur Williams, IV, Alexandra A. Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Amber Madison of Baldwin, LA and Kailah Willis of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nellie Robertson. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 76625 Garner Ln., Grosse Tete, LA. Pastor Anthony Royal, officiating. Interment New Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019