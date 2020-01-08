Albert J. 'Mud Bone' King

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Obituary
Albert J. "Mud Bone" King departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
