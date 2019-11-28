Albert passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a retired instrument technician; resident of Plaquemine, La and a native of Lake Jackson, TX. A US Air Force Veteran. Memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2 to 4pm with Military Honors at 3pm. He is survived by his partner, Michael; daughter, Karen Perry; adopted children, Jessica and Tiffany; five grandchildren; sister, Quinn Langston; and niece, Shada. Preceded in death by his mother, Bennie Langston; and father, A. Simon. He was an avid gardener and animal lover. Special thanks to Jeanette Vivian for the love and support during this difficult time. Also special thanks to the Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Clinic, Hood Memorial Hospital and Staff for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019