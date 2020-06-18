Elder Albert James Anderson Jr., 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Albert was the Assistant Pastor at North Boulevard Macedonia Full Gospel Ministry pastored by Clifton L. Sanford. Albert was a Painter/Tech at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for 34 years where he retired. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gilda Anderson; children, Comenecia Anderson (Lee) Hawkins, Albert Anderson, III; mother, Catherine (Dennis) Jackson; grandchildren, Armani and Albert King Anderson, IV; step granddaughters, I'Tyanna and A'Leecia Hawkins; sisters, Terry (Richmond) Webb, Judy Anderson of Marietta, GA, Rita Anderson (Otis) Hawkins; mother in law, Audrey Cotton; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert James Anderson Sr.; grandparents, Julia Anthony, Richard and Melinda Anderson; father-in law, Lee Cotton Sr. Special thanks to Dr. Charles Bowie and Dr. Olsen at Neuromedical Center and Dr. Wood at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for their loving care. Due to COVID19, masks must be worn to the viewing and funeral services. Family and friends, parishioners of North Boulevard Macedonia Full Gospel Ministry, and all surrounding churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at 11AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at LIVING FAITH CHRISTIAN CENTER, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clifton L. Sanford, officiating. Visitation: 9AM-11AM. A Wake Service is being held from 4-8PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at NORTH BOULEVARD MACEDONIA FULL GOSPEL MINISTRY, 2342 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Winnfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

