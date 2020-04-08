Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Boy" Jarreau Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Boy" Jarreau, Jr., born in Livonia July 31, 1933, and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 86, at Old Jefferson Community Care Center. He was reared with a strong sense of family, self assuredness, generosity, tremendous drive and fairness by a sharecropper couple in Pointe Coupee Parish. With determination, and a supportive wife and family, he became a leader in his field of pressure vessels and retired 1st from Ohmstede Machine Works, and later on from The G.E.O Heat Exchanger companies (twice) as the Superintendent. Entertaining Clients was an enjoyable part of his job whether it was meals or sport or both. He was an avid outdoorsman and was able to provide for his family early on with those skills. He was devoted to his family and loved having cookouts & events together. He was a daughter's HERO, a son's INSPIRATION and a grandchild's KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR. He was held in high favor by his nieces and nephews and was easily approachable by family and friends. He is survived by his five children, James R (Rita), Jerry Dale, Sr.(Nezida), Gloria Ann Ballard(Al Cutrer), Margie Lynn Swanson(Eric) and Joseph Michael(Amanda). He has 10 grandchildren - Jared N Jarreau(Ashley), Janelle M. Leake(Matt), Jerry D.,Jr.(Rachel), Josh A. Jarreau(Amy), Jessica R. Millet(Ronnie), Evan C. Swanson (Anna), Breanna Swanson, Cain Jarreau, McKenzie Jarreau & Gabby McDaniel. He has 9 great grandchildren – Aurora, Logan & Anna Jarreau, Juniper Jarreau, Luke Daniel Jarreau, Jade & Chase Millet, Elias & Fifita Swanson. Also survived by Sister and Brother-in-laws Carolyn Jarreau, Claire Veillon, Nadine Landry, Joyce Landry, Mary Reine, Wayne & Nancy Landry, Lee Ott. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Caroline Landry, parents Albert Sr. and Louella Latiolais; sisters Dora Mae and Fannie Lee, two brothers J.C. 