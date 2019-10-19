Albert Jessie "AJ" Lord (75) passed away in his home surrounded by his family on October 9, 2019 while his favorite Willie Nelson songs played in the background. He was born June 19, 1944 in Orange, TX and grew up in Milam, TX and Denham Springs, LA. He served in the Navy with two deployments to Vietnam. He attended Stephen F. Austin S.U. and Louisiana State University before entering LSU Law School. He practiced law in Zachary, LA for 20 years, holding many civic positions. He really enjoyed his work with Mock Trial at Zachary High. He then opened the originally named AJ's Restaurant. His last years were spent in Georgia where his sons live. He is survived by his sons James Cullen (Anne) Lord, William "Will" Reeves Lord, and Drew Sanders (Jenny) Lord and their mother Jane Sanders Lord; grandchildren Chase (Morgan), Haley, Ainsley, Max and Levi; great granddaughters Kinleigh, Adilynn, and Harper. He was preceded in death by his father Cullen, mother Lela, brother Arnold, and sisters Druenette and Mary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019