Albert John Adams departed this life Saturday, September 27, 2019 in Houma, LA. He was 64, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visiting on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose LA from 12:00 noon to Religious Services at 12:30 pm. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019