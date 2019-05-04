Albert Joseph Landry, lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was 72 and a retired Lab Technician from Triad Chemical, now CF Industries, with 36 years of service. He also served his country for 21 years in the Army National Guard. Albert was a graduate of Ascension Catholic High School Class of 1964. Albert's passions included military history, model railroading, and belonging to the Mid-South Model Railroad Club. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Marie Landry; 3 brothers and their spouses, Emile and Lois Landry, Gus and Genie Landry, and Larry Landry and Dorlane Krieger; in-laws, Ann Alleman, Linda Alleman, and Lucille and Donald Cauthron; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Little Bit, Sophie, Rex, Leo, and Marty. Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Carol Alleman Landry; infant son, Jeffrey Alleman Landry; and his parents, Emile and Laure Dugas Landry. A memorial visitation will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Donaldsonville from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. We would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Vince Cataldo, Dustin Denicola, Dr. Gia Tyson, Clarity Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, and Nurse Debbie Demanuelle. Please visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com to offer your condolences.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019