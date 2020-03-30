Albert Lavern Cox, 89, known to many as "Bubba", entered the gates of Heaven on March 29, 2020 after battling illnesses for months. Born in Union, MS to Iva Mae and Roger L Cox SR, he moved to Baton Rouge after high school for employment opportunity. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he began a 35-year career with South Central Bell (Bell South), retiring as a construction supervisor. He married his high school sweetheart and wife/caregiver of the next 65 years, Janiece Smith Cox. Lavern was a deacon and taught Sunday School as a long-time member of Brownfields Baptist Church and later a member at Zoar Baptist. He loved his friends and family deeply and enjoyed staying in contact with them until the end. Always quick to greet a new acquaintance, he highly valued learning about the life experiences of everyone he met. He was a private pilot, loving to fly his plane as well as traveling the country in their motor coaches along with his best girl/navigator. "Pop", "Uncle Bubba", "Lavern" took his job as family patriarch very seriously, always eager to provide guidance and assistance. His generosity in helping those in need, whether family, friends, or strangers, provided an excellent role model for his descendants. He is survived by his sweetheart Janiece, son Keith (Sandra Cadriel) Cox, grandchildren William, Alexandra, and Olivia. Also, his brother Roger "Butch" (Patsy) Cox, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister and brother-in law, Nancy and Jerry Norder. Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. conducted by beloved family friends Rev. Kipp Smith and Bro. Danny Bezet. Thanks to the many physicians and health care professionals who have given him exceptional and compassionate care for many years and special thanks to The Carpenter House-Baton Rouge staff, especially Trigve Olsen, for providing that comfort in his last days. Blessings and please stay safe! In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to honor "Pop's" life and memory by helping feed at risk families of Baton Rouge, one of his heart issues. To give a gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/albert-l-cox Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020