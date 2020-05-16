Albert "Al" Lopez Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Lopez, Jr., "Al", a kind and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Albert was born on April 16, 1933, he was a life-long resident of Plaquemine, LA. He was a member with 67 years with Teamster Local #5 and served as president for 50 years; in his most recent years he worked in the motion picture industry. He is survived by his children, Shane Lopez, Sr. and fiancé Trina, Laynea Ashford and husband Michael, Jayna Deshotel and husband Craig; grandchildren, Shane Lopez, Jr., Matthew Lopez and wife Jessica, Kristen Ashford, Kirsha D. Barker and husband John, Tory Deshotel and wife Jessie; great grandchildren, Cohen, Mia, Hudson, Madison, Bowen, Kellan, Jade, Jeanne, and Josie; sister, Mary Lee Lewis; brother, Gus Lopez, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Sr. and Leontine Boudreaux Lopez; eighteen siblings; and the mother of his children, Jaynell Johnson Lopez. Albert was a dedicated worker until his retirement in his early 80's. He enjoyed jitterbugging to old country and cajun music with a new pair of boots. Albert was an avid LSU and Saints fan. Special thanks to Dr. Steven Gremillion and staff, Dr. Michael Greene and staff, Comfort Care Hospice, his special caregivers, all friends and family who prayed, called and supported him during this difficult time. Also special thanks to Brent Allain for being a devoted friend over the years. His family meant everything to him and he was so proud. He will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved