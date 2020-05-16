Albert Lopez, Jr., "Al", a kind and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Albert was born on April 16, 1933, he was a life-long resident of Plaquemine, LA. He was a member with 67 years with Teamster Local #5 and served as president for 50 years; in his most recent years he worked in the motion picture industry. He is survived by his children, Shane Lopez, Sr. and fiancé Trina, Laynea Ashford and husband Michael, Jayna Deshotel and husband Craig; grandchildren, Shane Lopez, Jr., Matthew Lopez and wife Jessica, Kristen Ashford, Kirsha D. Barker and husband John, Tory Deshotel and wife Jessie; great grandchildren, Cohen, Mia, Hudson, Madison, Bowen, Kellan, Jade, Jeanne, and Josie; sister, Mary Lee Lewis; brother, Gus Lopez, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Sr. and Leontine Boudreaux Lopez; eighteen siblings; and the mother of his children, Jaynell Johnson Lopez. Albert was a dedicated worker until his retirement in his early 80's. He enjoyed jitterbugging to old country and cajun music with a new pair of boots. Albert was an avid LSU and Saints fan. Special thanks to Dr. Steven Gremillion and staff, Dr. Michael Greene and staff, Comfort Care Hospice, his special caregivers, all friends and family who prayed, called and supported him during this difficult time. Also special thanks to Brent Allain for being a devoted friend over the years. His family meant everything to him and he was so proud. He will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.