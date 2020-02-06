Albert Louis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Survived by his daughter, Karen Batiste; grandchildren, Ayesha L. Bell, Tericka B. Gray, Kareem S. Marshall, Kristina M. McCaleb, Kourtney Batiste; sister, Fern L. McCaleb; brother, Jeffery L. Louis. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Henry J. Brown officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Sons.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020