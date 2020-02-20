Albert Melancon, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He was 87, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Atlanta, GA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the Protestant Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA, (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020