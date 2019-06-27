Albert Montgomery Sr.

Service Information
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA
70775
(225)-635-3493
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
King Solomon Baptist Church
16445 Pinckneyville Road
Woodville, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
King Solomon Baptist Church
16445 Pinckneyville Road
Woodville, MS
View Map
Obituary
Albert Montgomery Sr. (often called Dick), a former member of Local Union #1177, a native of Tunica, LA and resident of Weyanoke, LA departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the home of his son Albert Jr. in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Linda Montgomery Holmes, Weyanoke, LA; one son, Albert Montgomery Jr. and one grandson, Nigil Montgomery, Baton Rouge, LA; one goddaughter, Dr. Lue Russell (Rev. Terry), Hammond, LA and one adopted sister, Betty Wilson, Baker, LA. Visitation at St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM located at the King Solomon Baptist Church, 16445 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, MS. Pastor Allen Handy will officiate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019
