Albert Payne, Sr., age 84, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing. Survived by his daughters, Dedria Payne and Henri Payne; sons, Ronald Payne and Marcus Payne. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019