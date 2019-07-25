Albert Payne, Sr.

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
New Poplar Grove Baptist Church
2303 Court St.
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Albert Payne, Sr., age 84, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing. Survived by his daughters, Dedria Payne and Henri Payne; sons, Ronald Payne and Marcus Payne. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019
