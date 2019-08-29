Albert Pierre, Sr., a retired Manager with Domino Sugar Refinery, was born on September 28, 1943 and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at age 75. He was a native of New Orleans, LA where he was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School and resident Baton Rouge, LA for past 14 years. Mr. Pierre is survived by his loving wife; Bessie Weathersby Pierre, his children; Sabrita Ann Pierre, Albert Pierre, Jr. (Victoria), and Angelique Pierre, his brother; Edward Pierre his grandchildren; Jasmine Summer Pierre, Rondell Jamal Hall, Sr., and Albert Pierre, III, 1 great grandson; Rondell Jamal Hall, Jr, 1 godchild Patrina Price Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents John Pierre, Sr. and Elizabeth Johnson Pierre, 1 grandson Brandon Josua Pierre and 1 brother John Pierre, Jr. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor Fred Luter, Jr., officers and members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church and officers and members of United Believers Baptist Church, employees of Kaiser Aluminum (Retired), Amax Nickel (Retired) and Domino Sugar (Retired) are invited to attend the Funeral at United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70814 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:00 am. Pastor Manuel Pigee III officiating. Visitation will be from 8 - 9:00 am. Interment: Providence Memorial Park cemetery, Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019