Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 217 LA-10, Opelousas, LA for Mr. Albert Ray "Bobby" Arvie, 80, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in the Bellevue community. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019