Albert Tyrone Levy departed this life on Thursday May 7,2020, at the age of 70. He was a native and resident of Donaldsonville, La. Albert was a 1968 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School, attended Southern University, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Albert later became a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He ranked as Staff Sergeant and was instrumental in recruiting and supporting the advancement of others. A private service for family will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Visitations according to Covid -19 guidelines will be from 10:00 -10:45 for extended family and friends. Albert leaves to cherish his memory, four brothers, Henry Jr. (Diane), Larry, Kevin and Dwayne (Angela), three sisters, Charlotte Smith ( Isaac), Linda Francis (Reginald), and Yolanda, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Olyamphe (Marie) Verett Levy. Professional services entrusted to Demby and Sons Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store