Albert Wendell "Wimp" Blackwell, 80, of Amite, LA passed away at home surrounded by family on May 29, 2020. Wendell loved sports, especially football, and was a high school All American player, playing college ball at Delta State University and Mississippi State University and later drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs before a career ending injury. He was also a member of the state championship track team at Cleveland High School. Later in life he coached high school football teams at Bayou Academy, winning a state championship, Oak Forest Academy, earning district awards and Silliman Institute, also winning a state championship. Wendell's other love was animals, especially horses. He was a horse trainer for many years and was well known for owning and standing the quarter horse stallion The Promoter. Wendell is survived by his sons, Clay "Rawhide" Blackwell (Sally) of Loranger, LA and Thad Blackwell of Amite, LA, sister Louise Tidmore (A.C.) of Merigold, MS, brother Phillip Blackwell (Linda) of Peachtree, GA, brother Gerald Blackwell (Ann) of Cheyenne, WY, granddaughters Samantha Lynne Perkins (Daniel) of Centreville, MS, Kasey Rae Blackwell of Pine Grove, LA, Macy Blackwell of Loranger, LA, Cher Blackwell of Loranger, LA, grandsons Ben Davis (Carie) of Westlake, LA and Trey Hill of Cullman, AL, great-granddaughters Jenifer and Lena Davis and great-grandsons Ayden Varnado and Stetsan Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Cordell Blackwell of Cleveland, MS, his brother Harold Blackwell of Lafayette, LA and his son Wendell "Skeeter" Blackwell of Montpelier, LA. Memorial services for Wendell Blackwell will be held at Montpelier Baptist Church with visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., and memorial service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.