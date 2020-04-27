Albert William Weydert
Albert William Weydert, Jr., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 77. His hobbies included traveling and motorcycle trips with his son and friends. Albert loved life and his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Polozola Weydert; son, Paul R. Weydert and Regina; brother, Charles Weydert and granddaughters, Jordyn Weydert and Cydni Weydert. He was preceded in death by his son, Chad Michael Weydert; parents, Albert William Weydert, Sr. and Ruby Allen Weydert and sister, Lorraine Weydert Woodward. Private services will be held with burial at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in St. Francisville, LA. Pallbearers will be Trent Richey, Trey Richey, Julius Bush, Jacob Bush, Yancy Hebert and Blake deVeer. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
