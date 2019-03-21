Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Shaker" Williams. View Sign

Albert Williams was born on September 13, 1923. Albert transitioned peacefully to glory on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 95. Albert, affectionately known as "Shaker" and "Parraine" by all those who loved him, attended McKinley Senior High School. He worked for 35 years at Saia Motor Freight as a shop steward and bob tail truck driver. He was a faithful member of the Southern University Quarterback Club and the 6th Man Club. Albert was joined in holy matrimony to Willie Mae Williams on June 23, 1949. They added to their family four godchildren: Sharon A. West, Rebecca Bynum Holloway, Michael D. West, and Barbara Jones. He was baptized at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in 1952. He was acknowledged for his outstanding leadership, dedication in the deacon ministry for over 70 years, faithfulness as a trustee, and commitment to the Sunday school. Albert leaves to cherish his memory: nephews James Anderson Williams, Raymond Guidry Jr., Charles Grant, and Thaddeus Fernandez; niece Joann Williams; great-nephews Carlos West (Crystal), Michael West (Summer); great-great-nephews Kody West and Alton Harrison; great-great-nieces Christian West, Elise West, Mya West and Carlise West. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 67 years Willie Mae; brother, Herman Williams and a niece, Sharon A. West. Funeral Arrangements by Winnfield Funeral Home: Saturday, March 23, 2019 Visitation 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., B.R., LA. 70802. Funeral Home Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge

7221 Plank Rd

Baton Rouge , LA 70811

