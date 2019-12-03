A resident of Baton Rouge and native of Napoleonville, Alberta Bergeron died peacefully surrounded by family at her home on November 30th at the age of 89. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th at St. George Catholic Church, Baton Rouge from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Gros at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Thomas Robertson, Port Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Madelein Delaune, Metairie; grandsons and their spouses, Taylor and Angie, Dallas, and Hunter and Judson, Los Angeles; great granddaughters Grace and Elise Robertson, Dallas; and special friends, Pat and Clyde Bohne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles, Sr. and Lucille Blanchard Delaune, twin brother, Albert Delaune; brothers, Roland Delaune, Sr., C.J. Delaune and Raymond Delaune; sisters, Jeanne Boudreaux and Dorothy Dwyer. She was retired from South Central Bell having attained the position of supervisor. She was a very active volunteer throughout her life including hospital visitation for St. George parishioners and service to St. Joseph Hospice for which she recently won the Volunteer of the Year award. The family extends special gratitude to the residents of Bayou Rouge Condominiums who helped her throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. Joseph Hospice, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019