Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Delaune "Birdie" Bergeron. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Baton Rouge and native of Napoleonville, Alberta Bergeron died peacefully surrounded by family at her home on November 30th at the age of 89. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th at St. George Catholic Church, Baton Rouge from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Gros at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Thomas Robertson, Port Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Madelein Delaune, Metairie; grandsons and their spouses, Taylor and Angie, Dallas, and Hunter and Judson, Los Angeles; great granddaughters Grace and Elise Robertson, Dallas; and special friends, Pat and Clyde Bohne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles, Sr. and Lucille Blanchard Delaune, twin brother, Albert Delaune; brothers, Roland Delaune, Sr., C.J. Delaune and Raymond Delaune; sisters, Jeanne Boudreaux and Dorothy Dwyer. She was retired from South Central Bell having attained the position of supervisor. She was a very active volunteer throughout her life including hospital visitation for St. George parishioners and service to St. Joseph Hospice for which she recently won the Volunteer of the Year award. The family extends special gratitude to the residents of Bayou Rouge Condominiums who helped her throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. Joseph Hospice, Baton Rouge. A resident of Baton Rouge and native of Napoleonville, Alberta Bergeron died peacefully surrounded by family at her home on November 30th at the age of 89. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th at St. George Catholic Church, Baton Rouge from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Gros at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Thomas Robertson, Port Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Madelein Delaune, Metairie; grandsons and their spouses, Taylor and Angie, Dallas, and Hunter and Judson, Los Angeles; great granddaughters Grace and Elise Robertson, Dallas; and special friends, Pat and Clyde Bohne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles, Sr. and Lucille Blanchard Delaune, twin brother, Albert Delaune; brothers, Roland Delaune, Sr., C.J. Delaune and Raymond Delaune; sisters, Jeanne Boudreaux and Dorothy Dwyer. She was retired from South Central Bell having attained the position of supervisor. She was a very active volunteer throughout her life including hospital visitation for St. George parishioners and service to St. Joseph Hospice for which she recently won the Volunteer of the Year award. The family extends special gratitude to the residents of Bayou Rouge Condominiums who helped her throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. Joseph Hospice, Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close