|
|
Alberta "Bert" Revish Donatto, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, transitioned peacefully at 74 years of age at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. For 51 years she shared her life with her devoted husband, James W. Donatto. She was the loving mother of Tarsha Donatto Lee and the proud grandmother of Lincoln Alexander Lee. "Bert" was a homemaker and caregiver to everyone she met. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Parker, Sophie Thomas and Alma Middlebrooks; brothers, David Revish and Nathaniel Revish; sister-in-law, Kathleen Harrison and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Rose Hill Church, 3765 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pastor Danny Donaldson, Sr., officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019