Albertha Alexander Moore Stevenson entered into eternal rest at the home of her Daughter surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was a 84 year old resident of Port Hudson, La. Visitation at Beech Grove Baptist Church, 890 Hwy. 68, Jackson, La. on Thursday Oct.1, 2020 5 pm until 7 pm. Private graveside service at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Rev. John L. Bowman officiating. Survivors include 8 children Carolyn (Daniel) Fisher, Melissa (Ronald) Lofton, Cardess (Edwin) Nixon, Jessie (Barbra), Will (Judy), Floyd (Louise), William (Keisha) Moore, and Robert Stevenson Jr; 33 grandchildren 45 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Ellen Stevens and Mary (Ruben) Riley, 2 brothers Johnnie and Walter (Catine) Alexander; numerous nieces nephews, other relatives and many friends. Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

