1/1
Albertha Darville Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albertha Darville Johnson, 89, a native of Dutchtown, LA, and a resident of Dutchtown, LA passed away on September 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held at Progressive Baptist Church, 36093 Hwy 74, Dutchtown, LA on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm. Service will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11am following the viewing from 9:30am to 11am, officiated by Rev. Warren D. Richard at Progressive Baptist Church, Geismar, LA. Burial will follow in Progressive Church Cemetery, in Geismar, LA. Survived by three sons, Willie Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Johnny Darville; two daughters, Delores Jenkins and Evangelist Linda Marie Perkins; thirty seven grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; one sister and one brother. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Johnson Jr.; her parents, Rev. John Darville Sr. and Beatrice Darville; her sisters, Lille Baptiste and Elvira Dunbar; four brothers, John Darville Jr., Mitchell Darville Sr., Joseph Darville Sr., and Robert Darville Sr.; and a grandson Donavin Johnson. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements. Guest book is available at Lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 16, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy
Irma/Ellen Willis
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy....
Charles & Gwen Thompson
Family
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Roma Groves - Waters
Friend
September 15, 2020
Alberta Johnson ( Nanny ) I shall forever carry the love you gave me, You showed us a Ministry of Agape Love to reach the lives of people.Thank You for being a Vessel of God. Love You Nanny
Cynthia Darville Coutee
Family
September 15, 2020
I'm going to keep your wishes
HENRY Johnson
Grandchild
September 15, 2020
With sympathy and prayers
Pastor Burnett and Herman Payton
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ernestine Lee
September 15, 2020
We love you Mama
Moonie and Jayla
Moonie
Family
September 15, 2020
Family,

We will make it because God is our Father
Richard&shaqawana Cooper
Family
September 15, 2020
You will truly be missed and loved we would always remember you from the lamb family in Pontiac Michigan
Charity Lamb
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved