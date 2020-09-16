Albertha Darville Johnson, 89, a native of Dutchtown, LA, and a resident of Dutchtown, LA passed away on September 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held at Progressive Baptist Church, 36093 Hwy 74, Dutchtown, LA on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm. Service will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11am following the viewing from 9:30am to 11am, officiated by Rev. Warren D. Richard at Progressive Baptist Church, Geismar, LA. Burial will follow in Progressive Church Cemetery, in Geismar, LA. Survived by three sons, Willie Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Johnny Darville; two daughters, Delores Jenkins and Evangelist Linda Marie Perkins; thirty seven grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; one sister and one brother. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Johnson Jr.; her parents, Rev. John Darville Sr. and Beatrice Darville; her sisters, Lille Baptiste and Elvira Dunbar; four brothers, John Darville Jr., Mitchell Darville Sr., Joseph Darville Sr., and Robert Darville Sr.; and a grandson Donavin Johnson. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements. Guest book is available at Lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com.