Albertha Myles Johnson, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, moved to her heavenly home on December 27, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Duck", Fufu", & "Bubbe". God blessed her with 84 years to labor on this earth. She will be remembered by her loving family and many friends. Viewing will be on Friday, January 10th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA and Saturday, January 11th from 8:30 am until the Celebration Service at 10:00 am, at New Hope Baptist Church , 5856 Greenwell Springs Road - Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Leo Cyrus, Pastor/Officiant.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020