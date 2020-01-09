Albertha Myles Johnson (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albertha Myles Johnson.
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
5856 Greenwell Springs Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
5856 Greenwell Springs Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albertha Myles Johnson, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, moved to her heavenly home on December 27, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Duck", Fufu", & "Bubbe". God blessed her with 84 years to labor on this earth. She will be remembered by her loving family and many friends. Viewing will be on Friday, January 10th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA and Saturday, January 11th from 8:30 am until the Celebration Service at 10:00 am, at New Hope Baptist Church , 5856 Greenwell Springs Road - Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Leo Cyrus, Pastor/Officiant.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.