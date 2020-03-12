Albertha Pearson Emile, 101, native of Morganza and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter in law Lucille Smith, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, twenty one great great grandchildren, three great great great grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:00 am until Religious Service at 10:00 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, La. 70805. Interment Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Morganza, La. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020