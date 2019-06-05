Albertha Pooler Scott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albertha Pooler Scott.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albertha Pooler Scott entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by her daughter, Mary P. Jarreau; sons, Alvin Green and Eddie Pooler; sister, Joyce Jones. Preceded in death by one son. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.