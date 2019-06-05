Albertha Pooler Scott entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by her daughter, Mary P. Jarreau; sons, Alvin Green and Eddie Pooler; sister, Joyce Jones. Preceded in death by one son. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019