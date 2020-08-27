Albertha Wyre, A native and resident of Greensburg, La, passed away on August 23, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 83. She was an avid gardener and one of the best cooks in the family. Viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020, 9am until private funeral service at 11 am, Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, La. Survivors include her grandchildren, Markella Wyre, Baker, La, Anastacey Wyre, Zachary, La, Maranda and Jireh Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Dowlin Williams, Lake Charles, La, and Jonathan Thomas, Houston, Texas, 6 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge, La and Clementine W. Johnson (Allen) Zachary, La., one great aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, La and a host of nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by children, Marverick Wyre, Annette Odom and Dowling Wyre, 1 daughter n law Karen Wyre, parents, Peter and Ruthie Wyre, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Special thanks to the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

