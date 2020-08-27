1/1
Albertha Wyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albertha Wyre, A native and resident of Greensburg, La, passed away on August 23, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 83. She was an avid gardener and one of the best cooks in the family. Viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020, 9am until private funeral service at 11 am, Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, La. Survivors include her grandchildren, Markella Wyre, Baker, La, Anastacey Wyre, Zachary, La, Maranda and Jireh Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Dowlin Williams, Lake Charles, La, and Jonathan Thomas, Houston, Texas, 6 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge, La and Clementine W. Johnson (Allen) Zachary, La., one great aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, La and a host of nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by children, Marverick Wyre, Annette Odom and Dowling Wyre, 1 daughter n law Karen Wyre, parents, Peter and Ruthie Wyre, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Special thanks to the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved